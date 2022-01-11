How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

The Cavaliers looking to sweep the season series against the Kings.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (22-18) have already matched their win total from last season, but after dropping five of seven games, they are looking a little more human. They are still one of the league's best defensive teams and play as hard or harder than anyone in the league. The Sacramento Kings (16-26) are one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

The Cavaliers put up 81 first half points and ran the Kings off the court a month ago in their only game of the season.

This season the Cavaliers have won on defense and in the paint. They have the No. 2 scoring defense in the NBA (102.4 opponents points per game) and are the No. 14 rebounding team in the NBA.

The trio of Jarrett Allen (16.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks), rookie Evan Mobley (14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks) and Lauri Markkanen (13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks) are stifling teams in and around the paint.

Overall as a team, the Cavaliers do a great job of forcing teams out of their comfort zone and into playing a different style.

On the other side, the Kings are very perimeter heavy with De’Aaron Fox (20.9 points and 5.1 assists), Buddy Hield (15.3 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (13.7 points and 6.9 assists) controlling the offense.

It will be a clash of styles with the Cavaliers tonight.

The Kings are also sliding in the wrong direction again having lost four in a row and five of their last six games. Before that they were six games under .500 and looking solid. Now they are a full 10 games under with a tough Cavaliers team ready to get back on track.

