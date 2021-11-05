How to Watch Cavaliers at Raptors

The NBA season continues Friday as the Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers take on Fred VanVleet and the Raptors.

Two young and talented teams will face off Friday when the Cavaliers hit the road to take on the Raptors in Toronto.

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5th, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

So far this season, the Cavaliers have looked like a much-improved team. They have a 5–4 record and are fresh off a 107–104 win over the Trail Blazers. Cleveland was led by big man Jarrett Allen in the win. Allen scored 24 points to go along with 17 rebounds and four assists.

The Raptors have been a pleasant surprise in the Eastern Conference as well. Following their 109–100 win over the Wizards in their most recent game, the Raptors improved to 6–3 on the year. Toronto saw Fred VanVleet break out with 33 points and six assists in that win over Washington.

Both of these teams bring a lot of up-tempo entertainment to the court. They both have high-profile young talent developing in front of our eyes. Fans will want to tune in for this matchup.

