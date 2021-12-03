In a matchup between two Eastern Conference foes, the Wizards will host the Cavaliers on Friday night.

To this point in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Eastern Conference has looked extremely competitive. A quarter of the way through the season, two of the top teams in that conference have been the Wizards and Cavaliers.

On Friday night, these two teams will face off in what could end up being a key game for final seeding in the East.

The Cavaliers have perhaps the best rookie in the NBA to this point in Evan Mobley. He just won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, averaging 14.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

A Rookie of the Year favorite, Mobley has led Cleveland to a 12-10 record, as they sit in the current playoff picture. Despite battling injury issues this season, the Cavs are on a three-game winning streak coming into today’s matchup. They’ve had the league’s third-best defense this season which has proven to lead to success.

Washington has also had a great season, sitting near the top of the East standings with a record of 14-8. The Wizards have cooled off recently, winning just half of their last 10 contests.

They are a top 10 rebounding team and have one of the better benches in the entire NBA this season, which has been a key to their success. Washington’s Montrezl Harrell looks like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, averaging 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest off the bench.

Both the Wizards and Cavs have been great this season, but the Wizards have the edge in terms of experience in this matchup.

