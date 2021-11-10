How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- The 110.3 points per game the Wizards average are 5.4 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.9).
- Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.
- Cleveland is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Cavaliers average only 0.1 more points per game (106.0) than the Wizards give up (105.9).
- Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Washington is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Wizards make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- Washington has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.2 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.5 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Beal and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Beal leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 16.0 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Jarrett Allen has a stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland has the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
- Garland averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Lauri Markkanen with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.3 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Celtics
W 115-112
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
L 118-111
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
L 109-100
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
W 115-87
Home
11/7/2021
Bucks
W 101-94
Home
11/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/17/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/20/2021
Heat
-
Home
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Suns
L 101-92
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
W 113-110
Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
W 107-104
Home
11/5/2021
Raptors
W 102-101
Away
11/7/2021
Knicks
W 126-109
Away
11/10/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/12/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/13/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/15/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/17/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
-
Home