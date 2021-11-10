Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

    • The 110.3 points per game the Wizards average are 5.4 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.9).
    • Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.
    • Cleveland is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Cavaliers average only 0.1 more points per game (106.0) than the Wizards give up (105.9).
    • Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
    • Washington is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Wizards make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
    • Washington has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
    • Cleveland has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.2 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.5 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
    • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Beal and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Beal leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is the top scorer for the Cavaliers with 16.0 points per game. He also adds 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • Jarrett Allen has a stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland has the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
    • Garland averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Lauri Markkanen with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.3 per game.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-112

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    L 109-100

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 115-87

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    W 101-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    L 101-92

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    W 113-110

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Raptors

    W 102-101

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Knicks

    W 126-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
