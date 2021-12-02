Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (L) jokes with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (14-8) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    • The 106.2 points per game the Wizards put up are just 4.4 more points than the Cavaliers allow (101.8).
    • Washington has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 101.8 points.
    • Cleveland is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Cavaliers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Wizards allow (105.7).
    • Cleveland has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.
    • Washington is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
    • The Wizards are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 17th.
    • The Wizards grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.2).
    • The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.7 points per game along with 6.2 assists.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.0 points a contest.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • The Cavaliers' Darius Garland racks up enough points (18.5 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 11.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.3 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland is the top shooter from distance for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Ricky Rubio (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
