Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (L) jokes with Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (14-8) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

The 106.2 points per game the Wizards put up are just 4.4 more points than the Cavaliers allow (101.8).

Washington has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 101.8 points.

Cleveland is 10-4 when giving up fewer than 106.2 points.

The Cavaliers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (103.9) than the Wizards allow (105.7).

Cleveland has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 105.7 points.

Washington is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.

The Wizards are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 17th.

The Wizards grab 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.2).

The Wizards are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.7 points per game along with 6.2 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.0 points a contest.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch