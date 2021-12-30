Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) are separated by teammates after getting into an altercation during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (17-17) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -3 210 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

The Wizards score only 4.4 more points per game (106.0) than the Cavaliers allow (101.6).

Washington is 13-7 when scoring more than 101.6 points.

Cleveland is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 106.0 points.

The Cavaliers score an average of 107.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 109.0 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Cleveland is 11-4 when it scores more than 109.0 points.

Washington is 11-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Wizards are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 12th.

The Wizards average 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, 1.0 rebound less than the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.1 PPG average.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch