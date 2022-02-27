Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) will attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (27-32) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

The 106.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Wizards allow.

Cleveland is 17-6 when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Washington is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.

The Wizards' 107.8 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Washington has put together a 22-16 record in games it scores more than 102.6 points.

Cleveland is 30-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Cavaliers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

In games Cleveland shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 24-10 overall.

The Wizards' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

This season, Washington has a 24-18 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.

Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (16.7 per game), rebounds (8.8 per game), and assists (3.2 per game).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

