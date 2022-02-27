Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) will attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (27-32) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- The 106.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Wizards allow.
- Cleveland is 17-6 when scoring more than 110.6 points.
- Washington is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
- The Wizards' 107.8 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 22-16 record in games it scores more than 102.6 points.
- Cleveland is 30-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Cavaliers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- In games Cleveland shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 24-10 overall.
- The Wizards' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- This season, Washington has a 24-18 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.
- Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
- The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
- Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (16.7 per game), rebounds (8.8 per game), and assists (3.2 per game).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Spurs
W 105-92
Home
2/11/2022
Pacers
W 120-113
Away
2/12/2022
76ers
L 103-93
Away
2/15/2022
Hawks
L 124-116
Away
2/24/2022
Pistons
L 106-103
Away
2/26/2022
Wizards
-
Home
2/28/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/2/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/4/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/6/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Kings
L 123-110
Home
2/14/2022
Pistons
W 103-94
Home
2/16/2022
Pacers
L 113-108
Away
2/17/2022
Nets
W 117-103
Away
2/25/2022
Spurs
L 157-153
Home
2/26/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/4/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
-
Away