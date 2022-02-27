Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) will attempt to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (27-32) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

  • The 106.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Wizards allow.
  • Cleveland is 17-6 when scoring more than 110.6 points.
  • Washington is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Wizards' 107.8 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Washington has put together a 22-16 record in games it scores more than 102.6 points.
  • Cleveland is 30-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Cavaliers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • In games Cleveland shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 24-10 overall.
  • The Wizards' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
  • This season, Washington has a 24-18 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

  • Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.
  • Jarrett Allen is Cleveland's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 11.0 boards in each contest while scoring 16.1 points per game.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Garland, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.
  • Garland is Cleveland's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Evan Mobley leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma has the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (16.7 per game), rebounds (8.8 per game), and assists (3.2 per game).
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Spurs

W 105-92

Home

2/11/2022

Pacers

W 120-113

Away

2/12/2022

76ers

L 103-93

Away

2/15/2022

Hawks

L 124-116

Away

2/24/2022

Pistons

L 106-103

Away

2/26/2022

Wizards

-

Home

2/28/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/2/2022

Hornets

-

Home

3/4/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/6/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/8/2022

Pacers

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Kings

L 123-110

Home

2/14/2022

Pistons

W 103-94

Home

2/16/2022

Pacers

L 113-108

Away

2/17/2022

Nets

W 117-103

Away

2/25/2022

Spurs

L 157-153

Home

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

