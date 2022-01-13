How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans

On Thursday night, the Clippers will hit the road to take on the Pelicans in New Orleans.

There will be quite a few NBA good matchups for fans to watch Thursday night. While most eyes will be focused on the Warriors playing the Bucks, there are some under-the-radar games to watch as well. One of those games will feature the Clippers hitting the road to New Orleans for a date against the Pelicans.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Prior to tonight's game, the Clippers are 21-21 and in a tough position. Recent reports have stated that L.A. may play the rest of the season without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. If that is the case, the Clippers are not going to be a serious playoff contender unless something changes.

On the other side of the court, the Pelicans have yet to see Zion Williamson play this season due to injury. New Orleans holds a 15-26 record and is headed toward another lottery pick. In their last outing, the Pelicans ended up beating the Timberwolves by a final score of 128-125 on a buzzer-beater by Brandon Ingram.

