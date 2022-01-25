The Los Angeles Clippers look to take advantage of a reeling Washington Wizards team on the road.

Entering today the Clippers (23-25) would be the first team out of the traditional playoff seeding in the Western Conference but would be in the play-in tournament while the Wizards (23-24) would be the last play-in team for the Eastern Conference. It has been a tumultuous season for Washington going from No. 1 in the conference with the league's best defense early, to under .500 for only the second time all season.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Los Angeles had a monster comeback in their most recent win against the 76ers behind seven players in double-figures and Reggie Jackson’s 19 points.

Through the first 36 games of the season (18-18) Los Angeles was giving up 104.9 points per game, since the new year they are giving up 111.1 points per game.

On the other side for Washington, they have only been under .500 for two games this entire season, both having come after the new year where they are 5-7 as well.

Washington's once-vaunted defense is down to No. 20 overall at 109.9 points allowed per game. Through The Wizards' first 13 games, they were giving up only 103.5 points per game, since then they are up to 112.3 points per game over their last 34 games.

Both teams need to get back on track defensively, or this is going to be a rough final stretch of the season.

