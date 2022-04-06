How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Collin Morikawa posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament aiming to improve on that finish.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +2000
Morikawa's Recent Performance
- Morikawa has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Morikawa has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In 2021, Morikawa's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
10
-
$220,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
2
-17
$1,068,000
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
5
-25
$286,000
