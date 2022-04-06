How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Collin Morikawa hits his approach to #9 green during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, Collin Morikawa posted a 10th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Masters Tournament aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +2000

Morikawa's Recent Performance

Morikawa has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Morikawa has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In 2021, Morikawa's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 10 - $220,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 68 +1 $16,224 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 2 -17 $1,068,000 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 -25 $286,000

