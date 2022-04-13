How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Collin Morikawa finished the weekend at -4, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 seeking a higher finish.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Morikawa's Recent Performance
- Morikawa has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Morikawa last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and finished seventh in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
5
-4
$600,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
68
+1
$16,224
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
2
-17
$1,068,000
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
5
-25
$286,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
13
2022
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)