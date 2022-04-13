How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Collin Morikawa, left, and Sergio Garcia shake hands at the 18th green after tying during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Collin Morikawa finished the weekend at -4, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 seeking a higher finish.

How to Watch Collin Morikawa at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Morikawa's Recent Performance

Morikawa has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Morikawa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Morikawa last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and finished seventh in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 5 -4 $600,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 68 +1 $16,224 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 2 -17 $1,068,000 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 5 -25 $286,000

Regional restrictions apply.