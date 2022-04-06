How to Watch Corey Conners at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Corey Conners during the semifinal round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +5500

+5500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Conners' Recent Performance

Conners has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last eight rounds, Conners has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Conners placed eighth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 3 - $852,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 11 E $291,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.