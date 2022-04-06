How to Watch Corey Conners at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +5500
Live Stream on fuboTV
Conners' Recent Performance
- Conners has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last eight rounds, Conners has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Conners placed eighth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
3
-
$852,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
11
E
$291,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
