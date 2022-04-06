Skip to main content

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Corey Conners during the semifinal round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners enters play April 7-10 in the 2022 Masters Tournament at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a 35th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +5500
Conners' Recent Performance

  • Conners has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Conners has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
  • Conners has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Conners placed eighth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

35

-5

$41,925

March 23-27

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

3

-

$852,000

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

26

-4

$143,000

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

11

E

$291,000

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+1

$0

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
USATSI_18030777
2022 Masters Tournament

