How to Watch Corey Conners at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took fourth at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Conners' Recent Performance
- Conners will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Conners has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Conners last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed fourth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
6
-3
$521,250
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
11
E
$291,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
