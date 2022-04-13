How to Watch Corey Conners at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Corey Conners during the semifinal round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 RBC Heritage. He took fourth at the par-71 Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:

Conners' Recent Performance

Conners will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Conners has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Conners has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Conners last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed fourth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 6 -3 $521,250 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 11 E $291,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0

