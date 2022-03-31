How to Watch Corey Conners at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Corey Conners tees off on the 10th and beat Dustin Johnson in the semifinal round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Conners will compete March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he placed 26th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -4 at TPC Sawgrass.

How to Watch Corey Conners at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +1800

Conners' Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 26 -4 $143,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 11 E $291,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +1 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 38 -5 $35,670 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0

