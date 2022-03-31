How to Watch Corey Conners at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Corey Conners will compete March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. In his last tournament he placed 26th in THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting -4 at TPC Sawgrass.
How to Watch Corey Conners at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Conners' Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Conners has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
11
E
$291,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+1
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
38
-5
$35,670
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
