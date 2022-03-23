How to Watch D.A. Points at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.A. Points enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 coming off a 55th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his most recent competition.
How to Watch D.A. Points at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +80000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Points' Recent Performance
- Over his last 11 rounds, Points has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Points has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
67
+3
$13,650
Regional restrictions apply.
