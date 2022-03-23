How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.J. Trahan will compete March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. In his most recent tournament he placed 59th in the Puerto Rico Open, shooting -2 at Grand Reserve Country Club.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +20000
Trahan's Recent Performance
- Trahan has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Trahan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Trahan golfed this course (2020), he placed 52nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
59
-2
$8,436
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
-4
$17,661
November 18-21
The RSM Classic
MC
-3
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
MC
+4
$0
