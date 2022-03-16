How to Watch Mavericks at Nets

Both the Mavericks and Nets are riding hot streaks heading into their Wednesday night matchup.

The Nets are hungry. At least as much could be said about their two superstars. In their last two games, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have gone off.

First up, Durant scored 53 against their cross-borough rival, the Knicks, in a 110-107 squeaker as the Nets got the edge even without Irving. Then, the sensational point guard went off for 60 in the Nets' next game against the Magic on the road. That is a career-high for Irving, as Brooklyn beat Orlando in a whopping 150-108 win.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Brooklyn will be without Irving tonight against the Mavericks, as it is riding a four-game winning streak. The Mavericks are playing well themselves, winning four of their last five. Spencer Dinwiddie hit a clutch three-pointer to put away the Celtics in their last game. He came over in the Kristaps Porziņģis trade with Washington, and he will be playing his former team tonight against the Nets. Expect extra motivation there.

