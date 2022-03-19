How to Watch Mavericks at Hornets

The Hornets go for four wins in a row as they host the Mavericks on Saturday.

The Hornets are battling for their play-in in lives right now as they sit in the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. They sit exactly at .500 with a 35-35 record which is exactly the same record that the Hawks have. The good news is that they have been playing well lately. They won three in a row and more timely, they beat the Hawks in their last game.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

It was a tight game through three quarters but the Hornets made a push in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta 116-106. LaMelo Ball led the way with a well-rounded game. scoring 22 points to go with 11 assists and eight rebounds. He will likely need to score more to keep up with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to make it four in a row.

The Mavs had won three in a row until they ran into the 76ers in their last game. Spencer Dinwiddie hit two game-winning threes to beat the Celtics and Brooklyn. It didn't factor much against Philadelphia as Joel Embiid and James Harden were dominant scoring 32 and 24 points respectively. Doncic only scored 17 so Charlotte must use a similar formula to take one at home here tonight.

