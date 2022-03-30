How to Watch Mavericks at Cavaliers

Luka Dončić and the Mavericks play the Cavaliers for the first time since November on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks (47-29) are playing really strong basketball as of late. The Cavaliers (42-33) are trending in the other direction in large part due to injuries, but they are still on pace to make the playoffs. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers get a look at Dallas on a back-to-back.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Game Date: Mar. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Watch Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas is coming off a huge win over the Lakers (128-110) with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists from Luka Dončić in a game that pushed Los Angeles out of the play-in tournament for now:

Since the All-Star break, Cleveland has gone 7-10, which has dropped it from being on pace for a 50-plus win season.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers are running into a team that has the No. 2 defense in the NBA and the best offensive hub in the league in Dončić.

Cleveland’s No. 24 offense is going to really struggle against Dallas, especially with potential Rookie of the Year Evan Mobley nursing an ankle injury.

The scariest thing about Dallas this season is how Dončić started the season playing more off the ball and in a balanced offense. He was still a beast, averaging 25.6 points per game, 8.5 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game over the first 20 games of the season.

Since February (23 games), Dončić is back to looking like one of the best players in the world, with 31.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game on 47-40-73 splits. The league better watch out for Dončić and Dallas.

Regional restrictions may apply.