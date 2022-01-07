How to Watch Mavericks at Rockets

The Mavericks come into Houston on a roll, as they take on their in-state rival.

The Mavericks have become one of the best teams of the year. They've won four straight games, including their last two against some of the best in the West, dominating the Nuggets and Warriors.

What may have been most impressive was their defense in both games. The Mavericks held the Warriors to just 82 points and afterward, Steph Curry said he was in one of the worst shooting slumps of his career.



How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Tonight:

Game Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

We always knew Luka Dončić was good, but the question was always going to be whether he could mesh well with Kristap Porziņģis. That's why Jason Kidd was brought in as head coach. Porziņģis might not be to the level we saw him healthy in Madison Square Garden, but he has been more than a complement in Dallas. He has carried this team on his shoulders when Dončić was out for long stretches. Now, the Mavericks are fifth in the West and one team that should be taken very seriously come the postseason.

Dallas has a great opportunity to extend its streak, as the team faces the Rockets on Friday. It's amazing to see how quickly these two in-state rivals have traded places. The Rockets were the best team in Texas for much of the last half-decade as both the Mavericks and Spurs struggled. Now, Houston is in a rebuild and in last place in the West. They Rockets will try to pull an upset at home tonight and build off the momentum of their last game. They beat Washington to snap an eight-game losing streak.

