How to Watch Mavericks at Rockets

The Mavericks are set for a Texas showdown on Friday night when they take on the Rockets in Houston.

The 2021-22 NBA season is coming down the stretch with teams fighting for playoff seeding. One intriguing to keep an eye on will be the Mavericks, who are currently looking like a legitimate contender once again in the Western Conference. Tonight, they will face off against the Rockets in Houston.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Mavericks hold a 40-26 record, which has them seeded No. 5 in the West standings. Luka Doncic's presence will give Dallas a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs every single year. In their last game, the Mavericks ended up losing to the Knicks by a brutal final score of 107-77.

On the other side of the court, the Rockets are just 17-49 and are headed for another high draft pick. Adding another elite young talent alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will be a welcome sight. Houston is fresh off of a big 139-130 upset win over the Lakers in their last game.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Mavericks are favored to win, the Rockets never go down without putting up a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.