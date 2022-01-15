How to Watch Mavericks at Grizzlies

The Mavericks (22-19) have been moving in the right direction, winning seven of nine games, but there is no team in the league as hot as the Grizzlies (30-14) right now. They have won 11 in a row and have gone 20-4 since falling below .500 in late November. The team is winning in a variety of ways with stars out because Memphis has one of the best rosters in the NBA.

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

John Konchar really paced the Grizzlies to their 11th straight win with his 15 points and 17 rebounds off the bench:

This season, the Grizzlies are 5-3 on the second night of a back-to-back and 4-4 on the first night, having won the last three during their current 11-game winning streak. They have really grown this season and are winning at a level that serious conference finals contenders win at in this league.

In their last 25 games, the Grizzlies are giving up 101.4 points per game, while scoring 114.2 points per game themselves for a +12.6 scoring margin.

That is a monster jump from the first 19 games, where they gave up 116.4 points per game, which was the worst mark in the league at the time.

Now they are firing on all cylinders with what would be the best offense and defense in the league today.

On the other side, the Mavericks have found their identity on the defensive end as well. In their last nine games, they are down to 97.6 points allowed to opponents, which is improved from 105.1 points allowed in their first 32 games.

The defense has always been there, but now it is becoming a real weapon for Dallas to win and rise to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

