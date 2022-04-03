How to Watch Mavericks at Bucks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mavericks travel to take on the Bucks on Sunday as both teams fight for playoff seeding.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are reason enough to tune into this heavyweight fight. The Mavericks and Bucks will undoubtedly put on a primetime show fighting for positioning with just four more games to go in the regular season. 

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Both of these clubs have already clinched a playoff spot. For Milwaukee, the Bucks still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the East as they only sit back 1.5 games of Miami. Dallas could go as high as third place in the West as it is only one game back of the Warriors. Look for both of these clubs to fight their way for any inch of positioning today. 

Both of these clubs are trying to bounce back from uncharacteristic blowout losses. The Bucks lost 153-119 to the Clippers as both teams rested their starters. That led to Robert Covington playing a huge role, torching Milwaukee for 43 points. Dallas didn't fare much better in its last game against the Wizards, losing 135-103. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 35 and Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 in a revenge game against his former team. Neither club can afford to come out as sluggish for this one. 

