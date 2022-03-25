How to Watch Mavericks at Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NBA action, the Mavericks and Timberwolves are set for a Western Conference showdown.

The 2021-22 NBA season is winding down to the last few regular-season games and the playoffs are primed and ready to get underway. With that in mind, there are quite a few great matchups for fans to watch on Friday night. One of those games will feature the Mavericks traveling to Minnesota to face off against the Timberwolves.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Mavericks are looking like a legitimate contender. Dallas has compiled a 45-28 record behind the leadership of Luka Doncic, which has the team as the No. 5 seed in the playoff picture right now. In their last game, the Mavericks ended up beating the Rockets by a final score of 110-91.

On the other side of the court, the Timberwolves have been a pleasant surprise this season. If the season were to end today, they would be the top seed in the play-in tournament. Minnesota holds a 42-32 record and is coming off of a 125-116 loss against the Suns.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom. While the Mavericks are the better team by record, this is going to be a really good game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 21, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.