How to Watch Mavericks at Knicks

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mavericks are set to travel to Madison Square Garden for an intriguing matchup against the Knicks on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night in NBA action, fans will have the opportunity to watch quite a few good matchups. The league continues to push forward despite COVID-19 surging. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Mavericks traveling to New York to face the Knicks.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Mavericks hold a 22-18 record and are starting to look more like contenders in the Western Conference. Luka Dončić and Co. are a dangerous team when they're playing well, and that has been the case more often lately. Last time out, Dallas ended up beating the Bulls by a final score of 113-99.

On the other side of the court, the Knicks are 20-21 and trying to string a few wins together. They have a ton of talent on the roster but have yet to find consistency. In its last game, New York was able to able pull off a 111-96 victory over the Spurs.

Both of these teams are hungry for a big win as they try to claw their way back to contention. This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
