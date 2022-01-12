How to Watch Mavericks at Knicks

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
On Wednesday night in NBA action, fans will have the opportunity to watch quite a few good matchups. The league continues to push forward despite COVID-19 surging. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Mavericks traveling to New York to face the Knicks.
How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks Today:
Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV Channel: ESPN
Prior to tonight's game, the Mavericks hold a 22-18 record and are starting to look more like contenders in the Western Conference. Luka Dončić and Co. are a dangerous team when they're playing well, and that has been the case more often lately. Last time out, Dallas ended up beating the Bulls by a final score of 113-99.
On the other side of the court, the Knicks are 20-21 and trying to string a few wins together. They have a ton of talent on the roster but have yet to find consistency. In its last game, New York was able to able pull off a 111-96 victory over the Spurs.
Both of these teams are hungry for a big win as they try to claw their way back to contention. This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch.
