How to Watch Mavericks at Magic

Sunday, we see the second and final game of the season between the Mavericks and Magic.

The Mavericks (29-21) are coming off of one of their best wins of the season against the Pacers (132-105) and take on the Magic (10-40), who are also coming off one of their best wins of the season overall. This has been a rough season for Orlando, but their last win over the Pistons (119-103) showed how talented they are and the potential they have going forward.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Two weeks ago, Dallas locked down Orlando (108-92) and edged them for a win behind strong overall team defense:

In their first game, Dallas held Orlando to 27% shooting from three and did not allow any player to get a rhythm, with the high point man only scoring 16 points (Robin Lopez, Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner).

Dallas jumped out to a 12-point halftime lead and did not let Orlando score more than 25 points in a quarter.

On the other end, Dallas finished with four players scoring 17-plus points led by Luka Doncic’s 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Since Dec. 31, Dallas has gone 13-3 behind their stellar defense, only allowing 99.4 points per game to opponents while scoring 107.8 points per game. They have vaulted up the standings in the Western Conference. In that run, they are 7-0 against teams under .500 with a scoring margin of 16.3 points per game.

They are feasting on struggling teams and playing just as well against the best teams in the NBA. That is a sign of a very good team, never losing to lesser, lottery-bound teams.

