How to Watch Mavericks at 76ers

It's a battle of the stars as Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid face off in Philly when the Sixers host the Dallas Mavericks Friday night.

The Mavericks have won three in a row and four of their last five games, even after losing Kristaps Porzingis in a trade to the Wizards. Doncic has been lighting up the scoreboard as the Mavs keep rising in the Western Conference, putting up over 25 points in each of the past five contests.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dallas is coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets, where it was Spencer Dinwiddie who hit a three at the buzzer to beat his former team. Dinwiddie was also the hero in the Mavericks' previous game with a three-pointer against Boston that shut down the game with nine seconds remaining.

Philadelphia will have their hands full watching both Dinwiddie and Doncic, who scored a team-high 37 points against Brooklyn. The Sixers won their most recent game against Cleveland to bounce back from the loss against the Nuggets, a game that was heralded as a battle of MVP candidates.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points with an astounding 17 rebounds in the win over the Cavaliers and has averaged 29.9 points per game this year. Watching Doncic and Embiid battle is worth admission alone for this one.

