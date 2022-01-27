How to Watch Mavericks at Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mavericks look to rebound against the Trail Blazers as their West Coast trip continues on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks would be best to forget their last matchup against the Warriors. The Mavs have largely broken through their early slump to the season to become a dynamic threat in the Western Conference. The game against the Warriors would have gone a long way to bolster their confidence but they dropped that game 130-92. They did beat the Warriors earlier in the season but that was without Klay Thompson in the lineup who looks like a player who has just missed a couple of games not a couple of years. 

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The defense sure does need to clean up but that was an uncharacteristic performance last game and now they are playing Portland who is without Damian Lillard. Dallas dominated Portland last time out 132-117 so this should be a good rebound game for them. 

Portland is coming off back-to-back wins against the Raptors and Celtics so they won't be a pushover but most of the headlines surrounding the Blazers deal with trade rumors. There is word that they might move Robert Covington and Ben Simmons has been linked to the City of Roses before the season even started. This team is going to look very different before Lillard even rejoins the roster. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

