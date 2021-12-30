How to Watch Mavericks at Kings

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Mavericks and Kings are coming off wins and will be looking to get some momentum heading into the new year.
    The Mavericks (16-17) are coming off a win over the lowly Blazers while the Kings (14-21) will play in the second night of a back-to-back after a win over the young Thunder. Both teams are not where they would like to be through just over the first 40% of the season. The Mavericks expected to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference with the Kings in the play-in tournament. So far, neither has manifested.

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Mavericks were clicking on all cylinders against the Blazers, scoring 106 points through three quarters and running the Blazers out of their own gym:

    The Mavericks won the only game this season between the two teams in a fairly competitive, early-season game where Luka Dončić scored 23 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. 

    Over the past eight games (4-4), the Mavericks have had to adjust to life without Dončić as he is out for health and safety protocols.

    In that stretch, they are averaging 111.1 points and giving up 104.9 points to their opponents. As a team, they are averaging 26.8 assists per game, getting to the free-throw line 23.4 times per game and shooting 46-32-82 splits.

    Surprisingly, those are all up or about the same without Dončić, but the winning is about the same as well.

    On the other side, the Kings continue to be up-and-down. They have one win streak of more than two games all season but four losing streaks of at least three games.

    The one bright spot as of late is second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton’s play. He is averaging 22.7 points, 10.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game on 53-51-90 splits over his last six games. The team has gone 2-4 in that stretch, but Haliburton is showing he might be the point guard of the future for a log-jammed Kings backcourt.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
