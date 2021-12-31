How to Watch Mavericks at Kings

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Mavericks look to bounce back from their first game against the Kings, a loss via buzzer-beating heartbreaker.
    Only one game separates these two headed into the last game of the year. The Mavericks are two games below .500 but that is good enough for eighth place in the Western Conference in a season where the effects of COVID-19 are still in full force. That means the playoffs are up for grabs for anyone, including the Kings, who are in 11th place in the West. 

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports California Plus

    You can stream the Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sacramento is trying to win three in a row and build a run after dropping their previous three. Their last game came at home against this same Dallas squad in a nail-biting 95-94 victory. The loss was particularly demoralizing for Dallas because they had the lead with just seconds to go. That was until Chimezie Metu hit an outstanding three in the corner at the buzzer to give the Kings a stunning victory. 

    It was stunning in the sense that Dallas played better for three quarters. They must play a more complete game if they are going to get revenge in this rematch. They outscored the Kings in every quarter except in the second where Sacramento dominated outscoring Dallas 35-13

    Jason Kidd was brought in as head coach where he helped win the team's first title because he was supposed to help the development of both Luka Doncic and Kristap Porzingis. That has come with varying results. Porzingis is leading the team in points per game but Doncic has battled injuries. Seeing both of them thrive could mean the beginning of this team starting to contend to the levels they did when Dirk Nowitzki was still playing. Look for the Mavs to have revenge on their mind for this one. 

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California Plus
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
