How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

Not much separates these two in the standings as Donovan Mitchell and Luka Dončić square off in Salt Lake when the Mavericks meet the Jazz.

The last time the Mavericks played, Luka Dončić scored 49 points to cruise to victory against the Pelicans. Just a week before that, Dončić scored 51 points with 28 in just the first quarter alone against the Clippers. That was the Mavs' first game without Kristaps Porziņģis after they traded him to the Wizards.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz:

Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Porziņģis came expendable to add pieces around Dončić for the future but what Dallas got back for him was head-scratching. Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans are what they secured.

They're not bad players at all; it just seems the Mavericks could have gotten more. The formula going forward for Dallas seems to be to let Dončić score a bunch of buckets until they can get him help in future seasons.

Dallas was on a roll before the All-Star break and the same could be said about the Jazz. They lost their last game to the struggling Lakers on the road, but before that, the Jazz won six games in a row. The duo of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell is probably a stronger one they had in Dallas.

The question is how far that pair can get them in the Western Conference. Only one game and a half separate these two in the standings, so expect this one to come down to the wire.

