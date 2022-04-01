How to Watch Mavericks at Wizards

On Friday night in NBA action, the Mavericks will hit the road to take on the Wizards in Washington D.C.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is almost over and fans could not be more excited to get to playoff action. However, there are still regular-season games left to be played and plenty of teams still fighting for playoff positioning. One intriguing game to watch tonight will feature the Mavericks hitting the road to Washington D.C. to face off against the Wizards.

How to Watch the Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Coming into tonight's game, the Mavericks are 48-29 and have been playing great basketball. As of right now, Dallas is ranked No. 3 in the Western Conference, but it is tied with the Warriors for that position. In their last game, the Mavericks ended up beating the Cavaliers by a final score of 120-112.

On the other side of this matchup, the Wizards have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Washington holds a 33-43 record and will head into the offseason looking to keep Bradley Beal and build around him. Last time out, the Wizards ended up beating the Magic by a final score of 127-110.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. While the Mavericks should win this game, the Wizards are not going to go out quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

