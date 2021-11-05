Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (5-3) take on the Boston Celtics (4-5) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Celtics
- The Mavericks record 9.5 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Celtics give up (110.6).
- Boston has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 101.1 points.
- The Celtics put up just 2.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Mavericks give up (106.4).
- Boston is 2-4 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Dallas is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.
- In games Dallas shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Celtics are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.9 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and distributing 7.1 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jaylen Brown racks up 25.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Celtics.
- The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Al Horford with 10.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Horford with 3.0 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Spurs
W 104-99
Home
10/29/2021
Nuggets
L 106-75
Away
10/31/2021
Kings
W 105-99
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
L 125-110
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
W 109-108
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
-
Away
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Wizards
L 116-107
Home
10/30/2021
Wizards
L 115-112
Away
11/1/2021
Bulls
L 128-114
Home
11/3/2021
Magic
W 92-79
Away
11/4/2021
Heat
W 95-78
Away
11/6/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/10/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/12/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/13/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
