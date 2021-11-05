Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks (14) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (5-3) take on the Boston Celtics (4-5) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Celtics

    • The Mavericks record 9.5 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Celtics give up (110.6).
    • Boston has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 101.1 points.
    • The Celtics put up just 2.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Mavericks give up (106.4).
    • Boston is 2-4 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Dallas is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.
    • The Mavericks are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.
    • In games Dallas shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
    • The Celtics are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.9 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and distributing 7.1 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Celtics Players to Watch

    • Jaylen Brown racks up 25.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Celtics.
    • The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Al Horford with 10.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
    • Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Horford with 3.0 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Spurs

    W 104-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    L 106-75

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    W 105-99

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    L 125-110

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    W 109-108

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Celtics Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 116-107

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-112

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Bulls

    L 128-114

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Magic

    W 92-79

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Heat

    W 95-78

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
