Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

The Dallas Mavericks (5-3) take on the Boston Celtics (4-5) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Celtics

The Mavericks record 9.5 fewer points per game (101.1) than the Celtics give up (110.6).

Boston has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 101.1 points.

The Celtics put up just 2.9 more points per game (109.3) than the Mavericks give up (106.4).

Boston is 2-4 when it scores more than 106.4 points.

Dallas is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 109.3 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% the Celtics allow to opponents.

In games Dallas shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Celtics are shooting 42.7% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 23.9 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and distributing 7.1 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Maxi Kleber leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jaylen Brown racks up 25.6 points per game and is the top scorer for the Celtics.

The Boston leaders in rebounding and assists are Al Horford with 10.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 13.4 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Dennis Schroder with 6.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Brown is consistent from deep and leads the Celtics with 2.9 made threes per game.

Boston's leader in steals is Marcus Smart with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Horford with 3.0 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/28/2021 Spurs W 104-99 Home 10/29/2021 Nuggets L 106-75 Away 10/31/2021 Kings W 105-99 Home 11/2/2021 Heat L 125-110 Home 11/3/2021 Spurs W 109-108 Away 11/6/2021 Celtics - Home 11/8/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/10/2021 Bulls - Away 11/12/2021 Spurs - Away 11/15/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/17/2021 Suns - Away

Celtics Upcoming Schedule