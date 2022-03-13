Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (41-26) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (41-27) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at TD Garden. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

Arena: TD Garden

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Mavericks

The 109.7 points per game the Celtics score are 6.0 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.7).

Boston is 34-14 when scoring more than 103.7 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 36-14.

The Mavericks' 106.8 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 104.0 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 104.0 points, Dallas is 30-8.

Boston has a 30-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.

The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 26th.

The Celtics pull down an average of 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.3 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.

Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

