Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (41-26) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (41-27) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at TD Garden. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Celtics

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Celtics

Celtics vs Mavericks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-7.5

212.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Mavericks

  • The 109.7 points per game the Celtics score are 6.0 more points than the Mavericks allow (103.7).
  • Boston is 34-14 when scoring more than 103.7 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 109.7 points, it is 36-14.
  • The Mavericks' 106.8 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 104.0 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 104.0 points, Dallas is 30-8.
  • Boston has a 30-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.8 points.
  • The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 26th.
  • The Celtics pull down an average of 10.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.3 rebounds per contest.
  • The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.8 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, distributing 5.6 assists in each contest.
  • Tatum makes more threes per game than any other member of the Celtics, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • The Boston steals leader is Smart, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Williams, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic paces the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 28.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic is reliable from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009998577h
2022 South American Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile South American U-17 Women's Football Championship Final Stage Live Stream

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Feb 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) celebrates their win against Sporting Kansas City with forward Luiz Araujo (19) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Soccer

SC Braga vs. Gil Vicente Barcelos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17838120
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Charlotte FC

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Braga
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Braga vs Gil Vicente

By Justin Carter31 minutes ago
USATSI_17834070
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Johns Hopkins in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Lacrosse

How to Watch Oregon at USC

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_17435102 (2)
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Grand Rapids Griffins at Chicago Wolves

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
USATSI_12550663
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy