How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) after winning four straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-3
222.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks record 106.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
- When Dallas scores more than 111.7 points, it is 19-3.
- When Brooklyn allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 19-3.
- The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 34-21 when it scores more than 103.5 points.
- Dallas' record is 37-16 when it allows fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 18th.
- The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.2).
- The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 16th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Patty Mills' points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
- Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.7 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
- Mills makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
- Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
How To Watch
March
16
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)