Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a jump shot over Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) after winning four straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -3 222.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks record 106.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.

When Dallas scores more than 111.7 points, it is 19-3.

When Brooklyn allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 19-3.

The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Brooklyn is 34-21 when it scores more than 103.5 points.

Dallas' record is 37-16 when it allows fewer than 111.9 points.

The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 18th.

The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.2).

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 16th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch