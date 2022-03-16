Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a jump shot over Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a jump shot over Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (36-33) after winning four straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nets

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Nets

Mavericks vs Nets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Mavericks

-3

222.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Mavericks

  • The Mavericks record 106.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Nets give up.
  • When Dallas scores more than 111.7 points, it is 19-3.
  • When Brooklyn allows fewer than 106.6 points, it is 19-3.
  • The Nets' 111.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
  • Brooklyn is 34-21 when it scores more than 103.5 points.
  • Dallas' record is 37-16 when it allows fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 18th.
  • The Mavericks average 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Nets grab per game (10.2).
  • The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 16th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who tallies 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Nets Players to Watch

  • Patty Mills' points (12.5 per game) and assists (2.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Nets' leaderboards.
  • Bruce Brown is at the top of the Brooklyn rebounding leaderboard with 4.6 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.7 points and adds 1.7 assists per game.
  • Mills makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nets.
  • Brooklyn's leader in steals and blocks is Brown with 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17903154
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17898002
NBA

How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_12681653
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. (5) drives around Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center.
College Basketball

How to Watch No. 8 Seton Hall and No. 9 TCU Matchup

By Daniela Perez1 minute ago
USATSI_17890324
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Knicks

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_16027059
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Nets

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots a jump shot over Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Brooklyn Nets forward James Johnson (16) in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy