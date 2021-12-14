Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (13-13) will host the Charlotte Hornets (15-13) after losing five straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Hornets
- The Mavericks record 12.5 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Hornets give up (116.3).
- When Dallas puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 2-0.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 6-0.
- The Hornets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 104.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Charlotte has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Dallas is 13-10 when it gives up fewer than 115.8 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Dallas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
- Charlotte has compiled an 8-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
- Miles Bridges scores 20.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.2 rebounds and adds 3.5 assists per game.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
L 97-90
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
L 102-99
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
W 104-96
Away
12/10/2021
Pacers
L 106-93
Away
12/12/2021
Thunder
W 103-84
Away
12/13/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/15/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/21/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/23/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/25/2021
Jazz
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Bucks
L 127-125
Away
12/5/2021
Hawks
W 130-127
Away
12/6/2021
76ers
L 127-124
Home
12/8/2021
76ers
L 110-106
Home
12/10/2021
Kings
W 124-123
Home
12/13/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
-
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Away