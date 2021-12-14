Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Dallas won 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Dallas won 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (13-13) will host the Charlotte Hornets (15-13) after losing five straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets

    • Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Hornets

    • The Mavericks record 12.5 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Hornets give up (116.3).
    • When Dallas puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 2-0.
    • When Charlotte gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 6-0.
    • The Hornets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 104.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
    • Charlotte has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Dallas is 13-10 when it gives up fewer than 115.8 points.
    • The Mavericks are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hornets allow to opponents.
    • Dallas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.
    • Charlotte has compiled an 8-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.
    • Miles Bridges scores 20.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.2 rebounds and adds 3.5 assists per game.
    • Kelly Oubre Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 97-90

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 104-96

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Pacers

    L 106-93

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-84

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-125

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-127

    Away

    12/6/2021

    76ers

    L 127-124

    Home

    12/8/2021

    76ers

    L 110-106

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Kings

    W 124-123

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Clippers

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Dallas won 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    1 hour ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    2 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy