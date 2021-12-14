Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Paycom Center. Dallas won 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (13-13) will host the Charlotte Hornets (15-13) after losing five straight home games. The contest tips at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, December 13, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Hornets

The Mavericks record 12.5 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Hornets give up (116.3).

When Dallas puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 2-0.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 103.8 points, it is 6-0.

The Hornets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 104.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 13-11 record in games it scores more than 104.8 points.

Dallas is 13-10 when it gives up fewer than 115.8 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.0% from the field.

Charlotte has compiled an 8-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Kristaps Porzingis leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

Miles Bridges scores 20.3 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 7.2 rebounds and adds 3.5 assists per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is dependable from deep and leads the Hornets with 3.0 made threes per game.

Ball (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Grizzlies L 97-90 Home 12/7/2021 Nets L 102-99 Home 12/8/2021 Grizzlies W 104-96 Away 12/10/2021 Pacers L 106-93 Away 12/12/2021 Thunder W 103-84 Away 12/13/2021 Hornets - Home 12/15/2021 Lakers - Home 12/19/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/21/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/23/2021 Bucks - Home 12/25/2021 Jazz - Away

