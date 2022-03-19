Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for the ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (35-35) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (43-27) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Spectrum Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Hornets

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Hornets

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hornets

-2

223 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Mavericks

  • The 114.9 points per game the Hornets score are 11.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (103.8).
  • Charlotte is 32-24 when scoring more than 103.8 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 41-21.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 106.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 114.8 the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 114.8 points.
  • Charlotte is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.6 points.
  • The Hornets are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 27th.
  • The Hornets pull down an average of 11 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
  • The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at ninth.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 20.0 per contest to go with 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
  • Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.4 in each contest.
  • Terry Rozier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
  • Ball is Charlotte's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Bridges leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic is at the top of nearly all of the Mavericks' leaderboards by collecting 28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.
  • Doncic is the top shooter from deep for the Mavericks, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Doncic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber with 1.1 per game.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

