Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) attempts to block a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (26-10) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (21-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Mavericks have won five games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls average 7.9 more points per game (111.3) than the Mavericks allow (103.4).
  • Chicago is 22-4 when scoring more than 103.4 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 20-11.
  • The Mavericks score an average of 105.6 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.4 the Bulls allow.
  • Dallas has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
  • Chicago's record is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.6 points.
  • The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
  • Chicago is 16-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • Dallas is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
  • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.7 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.
  • Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson averages enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
  • Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.5 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
  • Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals and blocks is Finney-Smith with 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Hawks

W 131-117

Home

12/31/2021

Pacers

W 108-106

Away

1/1/2022

Wizards

W 120-119

Away

1/3/2022

Magic

W 102-98

Home

1/7/2022

Wizards

W 130-122

Home

1/9/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/11/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/12/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/14/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/15/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/17/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Kings

W 112-96

Away

1/2/2022

Thunder

W 95-86

Away

1/3/2022

Nuggets

W 103-89

Home

1/5/2022

Warriors

W 99-82

Home

1/7/2022

Rockets

W 130-106

Away

1/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/12/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/14/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/15/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/17/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/19/2022

Raptors

-

Home

