Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (26-10) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (21-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Mavericks have won five games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bulls
- The Bulls average 7.9 more points per game (111.3) than the Mavericks allow (103.4).
- Chicago is 22-4 when scoring more than 103.4 points.
- When Dallas allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 20-11.
- The Mavericks score an average of 105.6 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.4 the Bulls allow.
- Dallas has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Chicago's record is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Chicago is 16-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- Dallas is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
- Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.7 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson averages enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.5 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals and blocks is Finney-Smith with 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
W 131-117
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
W 108-106
Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
W 120-119
Away
1/3/2022
Magic
W 102-98
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
W 130-122
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/12/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/15/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/17/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Kings
W 112-96
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
W 95-86
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
W 103-89
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
W 99-82
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
W 130-106
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/15/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/17/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/19/2022
Raptors
-
Home