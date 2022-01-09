Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) attempts to block a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (26-10) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (21-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Mavericks have won five games in a row. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Bulls

The Bulls average 7.9 more points per game (111.3) than the Mavericks allow (103.4).

Chicago is 22-4 when scoring more than 103.4 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 111.3 points, it is 20-11.

The Mavericks score an average of 105.6 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 107.4 the Bulls allow.

Dallas has put together a 12-3 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Chicago's record is 11-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.6 points.

The Bulls are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Chicago is 16-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Dallas is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.7 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.1 assists per game.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson averages enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.

Dorian Finney-Smith is at the top of the Dallas rebounding leaderboard with 4.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.5 points and tacks on 2.0 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is dependable from distance and leads the Mavericks with 2.5 made threes per game.

Dallas' leader in steals and blocks is Finney-Smith with 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/29/2021 Hawks W 131-117 Home 12/31/2021 Pacers W 108-106 Away 1/1/2022 Wizards W 120-119 Away 1/3/2022 Magic W 102-98 Home 1/7/2022 Wizards W 130-122 Home 1/9/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/11/2022 Pistons - Home 1/12/2022 Nets - Home 1/14/2022 Warriors - Home 1/15/2022 Celtics - Away 1/17/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule