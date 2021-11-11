Nov 8, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (7-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -3.5 215 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Mavericks

The Bulls average only 4.2 more points per game (108.9) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).

Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 104.7 points.

Dallas has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.

The Mavericks put up an average of 102.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 101.9 the Bulls give up.

Dallas is 7-1 when it scores more than 101.9 points.

Chicago is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 102.4 points.

The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 14th.

The Bulls average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch