Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 8, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 8, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (7-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: United Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Mavericks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -3.5

    215 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Mavericks

    • The Bulls average only 4.2 more points per game (108.9) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
    • Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
    • Dallas has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Mavericks put up an average of 102.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 101.9 the Bulls give up.
    • Dallas is 7-1 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
    • Chicago is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 102.4 points.
    • The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 14th.
    • The Bulls average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Mavericks.
    • The Mavericks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
    • Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
    • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (24.9 per game), rebounds (8.0 per game), and assists (6.7 per game).
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. is consistent from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Dwight Powell (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17099963
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy