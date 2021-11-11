Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (7-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-3.5
215 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Mavericks
- The Bulls average only 4.2 more points per game (108.9) than the Mavericks give up (104.7).
- Chicago is 5-1 when scoring more than 104.7 points.
- Dallas has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 102.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 101.9 the Bulls give up.
- Dallas is 7-1 when it scores more than 101.9 points.
- Chicago is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 102.4 points.
- The Bulls are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 14th.
- The Bulls average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Mavericks.
- The Mavericks are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.3 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (24.9 per game), rebounds (8.0 per game), and assists (6.7 per game).
- Tim Hardaway Jr. is consistent from three-point range and leads the Mavericks with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Dwight Powell (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
