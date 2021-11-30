Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (10-8) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

The Mavericks record 104.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 102.9 the Cavaliers allow.

Dallas is 10-4 when scoring more than 102.9 points.

Cleveland is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 104.7 points.

The Cavaliers' 103.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 106.2 the Mavericks give up.

Cleveland is 3-4 when it scores more than 106.2 points.

Dallas is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 103.1 points.

The Mavericks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Dallas is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Cleveland is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.5 points, grabbing 8.1 boards and dishing out 8.1 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland's points (18.7 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.2 rebounds, 15.5 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Suns L 105-98 Away 11/19/2021 Suns L 112-104 Away 11/21/2021 Clippers L 97-91 Away 11/23/2021 Clippers W 112-104 Away 11/27/2021 Wizards L 120-114 Home 11/29/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/1/2021 Pelicans - Away 12/3/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/4/2021 Grizzlies - Home 12/7/2021 Nets - Home 12/8/2021 Grizzlies - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule