    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (10-8) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

    • The Mavericks record 104.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 102.9 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Dallas is 10-4 when scoring more than 102.9 points.
    • Cleveland is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Cavaliers' 103.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 106.2 the Mavericks give up.
    • Cleveland is 3-4 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
    • Dallas is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 103.1 points.
    • The Mavericks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
    • Dallas is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
    • Cleveland is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.5 points, grabbing 8.1 boards and dishing out 8.1 assists per game.
    • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland's points (18.7 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.2 rebounds, 15.5 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    L 105-98

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    L 112-104

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    L 97-91

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 112-104

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    L 120-114

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Nets

    L 109-99

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Warriors

    L 104-89

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    L 117-112

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    L 120-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    W 105-92

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

