How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (10-8) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers
- The Mavericks record 104.7 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 102.9 the Cavaliers allow.
- Dallas is 10-4 when scoring more than 102.9 points.
- Cleveland is 8-4 when allowing fewer than 104.7 points.
- The Cavaliers' 103.1 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 106.2 the Mavericks give up.
- Cleveland is 3-4 when it scores more than 106.2 points.
- Dallas is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 103.1 points.
- The Mavericks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- Dallas is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers have shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- Cleveland is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.5 points, grabbing 8.1 boards and dishing out 8.1 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland's points (18.7 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.2 rebounds, 15.5 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Suns
L 105-98
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
L 112-104
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
L 97-91
Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
W 112-104
Away
11/27/2021
Wizards
L 120-114
Home
11/29/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/1/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
12/3/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/4/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/8/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Nets
L 109-99
Away
11/18/2021
Warriors
L 104-89
Home
11/22/2021
Nets
L 117-112
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
L 120-115
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
W 105-92
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
-
Home