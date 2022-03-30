How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-1.5
215 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks
- The Mavericks average just 2.3 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up (104.6).
- Dallas has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.9 points, it is 32-9.
- The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks give up.
- Cleveland has put together a 29-14 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.
- Dallas' record is 37-12 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.
- The Mavericks pull down 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.3).
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.
- Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland scores 21.5 points and tacks on 8.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 10.8 rebounds, 16.1 points and 1.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Garland (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cleveland while Evan Mobley (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
