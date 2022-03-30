Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (42-33) after losing three straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1.5 215 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

The Mavericks average just 2.3 more points per game (106.9) than the Cavaliers give up (104.6).

Dallas has a 35-9 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.9 points, it is 32-9.

The Cavaliers' 107.2 points per game are only 3.0 more points than the 104.2 the Mavericks give up.

Cleveland has put together a 29-14 record in games it scores more than 104.2 points.

Dallas' record is 37-12 when it allows fewer than 107.2 points.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 24th.

The Mavericks pull down 9.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 fewer rebounds than the Cavaliers average (10.3).

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Mavericks is Luka Doncic, who puts up 28.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

Doncic leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Doncic and Maxi Kleber lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Doncic leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kleber in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch