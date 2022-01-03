Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (18-16) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (17-18) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- The Mavericks score just 0.6 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Nuggets give up (106.1).
- Dallas is 12-4 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
- Denver is 12-2 when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Nuggets score only 1.4 more points per game (106.3) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (104.9).
- Denver is 12-7 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Dallas is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.
- This season, the Mavericks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have hit.
- Dallas is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
- Denver has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points and rebounds is Kristaps Porzingis, who scores 20.6 points and grabs 8 boards per game.
- Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dorian Finney-Smith and Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and seven assists per game.
- Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
Jazz
L 120-116
Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
W 132-117
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
L 95-94
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
W 112-96
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
W 95-86
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
L 108-94
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
L 115-107
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
W 103-100
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
W 89-86
Away
1/1/2022
Rockets
W 124-111
Away
1/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/7/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/9/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/11/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/13/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home