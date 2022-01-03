Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) attempts to control the ball as Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) attempts to control the ball as Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (18-16) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (17-18) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    • The Mavericks score just 0.6 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Nuggets give up (106.1).
    • Dallas is 12-4 when scoring more than 106.1 points.
    • Denver is 12-2 when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Nuggets score only 1.4 more points per game (106.3) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (104.9).
    • Denver is 12-7 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
    • Dallas is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.
    • This season, the Mavericks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have hit.
    • Dallas is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
    • The Nuggets have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.
    • Denver has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points and rebounds is Kristaps Porzingis, who scores 20.6 points and grabs 8 boards per game.
    • Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith and Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and seven assists per game.
    • Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/25/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-116

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 132-117

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    L 95-94

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    W 112-96

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    W 95-86

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-94

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    L 115-107

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    W 103-100

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    W 89-86

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Rockets

    W 124-111

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) dunks the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) attempts to control the ball as Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) hits a game winning three point shot over Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63), center Jack Hughes (86) and center Dawson Mercer (18) celebrate Hughes game winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during overtime at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy