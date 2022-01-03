Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) attempts to control the ball as Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (18-16) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (17-18) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

The Mavericks score just 0.6 fewer points per game (105.5) than the Nuggets give up (106.1).

Dallas is 12-4 when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Denver is 12-2 when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.

The Nuggets score only 1.4 more points per game (106.3) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (104.9).

Denver is 12-7 when it scores more than 104.9 points.

Dallas is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 106.3 points.

This season, the Mavericks have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have hit.

Dallas is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Nuggets have shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

Denver has put together a 12-6 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and rebounds is Kristaps Porzingis, who scores 20.6 points and grabs 8 boards per game.

Dallas' best passer is Jalen Brunson, who averages 5.4 assists per game to go with his 15.8 PPG scoring average.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Porzingis lead Dallas on the defensive end, with Finney-Smith leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Porzingis in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.7 points, 13.9 rebounds and seven assists per game.

Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.

Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Jazz L 120-116 Away 12/27/2021 Trail Blazers W 132-117 Away 12/29/2021 Kings L 95-94 Away 12/31/2021 Kings W 112-96 Away 1/2/2022 Thunder W 95-86 Away 1/3/2022 Nuggets - Home 1/5/2022 Warriors - Home 1/7/2022 Rockets - Away 1/9/2022 Bulls - Home 1/12/2022 Knicks - Away 1/14/2022 Grizzlies - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule