    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (2-2) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    • Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were only 4.9 more points than the Mavericks gave up (110.2).
    • Denver went 37-12 last season when scoring more than 110.2 points.
    • Dallas went 32-12 last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Mavericks put up an average of 112.4 points per game last year, just 2.3 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 110.1 points last season, Dallas went 32-7.
    • Denver's record was 38-6 when it allowed fewer than 112.4 points last season.
    • The Mavericks ranked 21st in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 13th.
    • The Nuggets averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.4 rebounds per contest last season.
    • The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nuggets finished seventh.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jokic averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Porter compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic put up 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

