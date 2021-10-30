Publish date:
How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (2-2) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Nuggets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-2
215.5 points
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Mavericks
- Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were only 4.9 more points than the Mavericks gave up (110.2).
- Denver went 37-12 last season when scoring more than 110.2 points.
- Dallas went 32-12 last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 112.4 points per game last year, just 2.3 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 110.1 points last season, Dallas went 32-7.
- Denver's record was 38-6 when it allowed fewer than 112.4 points last season.
- The Mavericks ranked 21st in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 13th.
- The Nuggets averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.4 rebounds per contest last season.
- The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nuggets finished seventh.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jokic averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Porter compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic put up 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game last season.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
- Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
