The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (2-2) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ball Arena

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2 215.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were only 4.9 more points than the Mavericks gave up (110.2).

Denver went 37-12 last season when scoring more than 110.2 points.

Dallas went 32-12 last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.

The Mavericks put up an average of 112.4 points per game last year, just 2.3 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 110.1 points last season, Dallas went 32-7.

Denver's record was 38-6 when it allowed fewer than 112.4 points last season.

The Mavericks ranked 21st in rebounding in the NBA, the Nuggets finished 13th.

The Nuggets averaged 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.4 rebounds per contest last season.

The Mavericks were the 21st-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nuggets finished seventh.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.

Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.

Jokic averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Porter compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch