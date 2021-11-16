Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a shot over Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (9-4) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

The 104.5 points per game the Mavericks record are 6.5 more points than the Nuggets allow (98.0).

Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 98.0 points.

Denver has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 104.5 points.

The Nuggets average only 2.3 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Mavericks allow (106.1).

When it scores more than 106.1 points, Denver is 3-1.

Dallas is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 103.8 points.

The Mavericks make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

Dallas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Denver is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.7 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top scorer from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Denver's leader in steals is Jokic with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon with 1.0 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Spurs W 109-108 Away 11/6/2021 Celtics W 107-104 Home 11/8/2021 Pelicans W 108-92 Home 11/10/2021 Bulls L 117-107 Away 11/12/2021 Spurs W 123-109 Away 11/15/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/17/2021 Suns - Away 11/19/2021 Suns - Away 11/21/2021 Clippers - Away 11/23/2021 Clippers - Away 11/27/2021 Wizards - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule