    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a shot over Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (9-4) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    • The 104.5 points per game the Mavericks record are 6.5 more points than the Nuggets allow (98.0).
    • Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 98.0 points.
    • Denver has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 104.5 points.
    • The Nuggets average only 2.3 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Mavericks allow (106.1).
    • When it scores more than 106.1 points, Denver is 3-1.
    • Dallas is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Mavericks make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
    • Dallas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
    • Denver is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.7 assists per game.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the top scorer from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon with 1.0 per game.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    W 109-108

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    W 107-104

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 108-92

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bulls

    L 117-107

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Spurs

    W 123-109

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-94

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    W 113-96

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    W 101-98

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    W 105-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-95

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

