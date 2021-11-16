How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (9-4) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- The 104.5 points per game the Mavericks record are 6.5 more points than the Nuggets allow (98.0).
- Dallas is 8-2 when scoring more than 98.0 points.
- Denver has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Nuggets average only 2.3 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Mavericks allow (106.1).
- When it scores more than 106.1 points, Denver is 3-1.
- Dallas is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Mavericks make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- Dallas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.
- Denver is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.7 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dwight Powell, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top scorer from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals is Jokic with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon with 1.0 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Spurs
W 109-108
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
W 107-104
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
W 108-92
Home
11/10/2021
Bulls
L 117-107
Away
11/12/2021
Spurs
W 123-109
Away
11/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/17/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/19/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/21/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/23/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/27/2021
Wizards
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Rockets
W 95-94
Home
11/8/2021
Heat
W 113-96
Home
11/10/2021
Pacers
W 101-98
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
W 105-96
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-95
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/21/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
-
Home