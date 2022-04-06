How to Watch Mavericks at Pistons

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mavericks look to rise to No. 3 in the Western Conference on Wednesday with a win over the Pistons.

With three games to go, the once 16-18 Mavericks (49-30) have the opportunity to reach the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference behind new head coach Jason Kidd and MVP candidate Luka Doncic. They take on the Pistons (23-56) today, who, despite having the second-worst record in the Western Conference, have won three games in a row and boast an 11-11 record in their last 22 games overall.

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Watch Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dallas won the first game between these cross-conference rivals behind six players in double figures, 18 made three-pointers and 18 made free throws:

The Mavericks have three games to eclipse the Warriors, who sit one game ahead of them in the standings, for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference starting today against Detroit, followed by two home games against the Blazers and Spurs.

They already won the tiebreaker with Golden State, so a tie at the end of the regular season works in their favor for seeding.

A key reason for Dallas’ rise has been its No. 2 defense (104.8 points allowed per game), which has been consistent all season.

Another is the play of Spencer Dinwiddie since coming over in the Kristaps Porzingis trade. He has looked more like Nets-Era Dinwiddie, averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on 49-39-72 splits.

