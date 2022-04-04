Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) chase the loose ball during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (23-56) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (49-30) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Mavericks

The 104.8 points per game the Pistons put up are just .

Detroit has an 18-21 record when scoring more than 104.8 points.

When Dallas gives up fewer than 104.8 points, it is 32-6.

The Mavericks score only 4.8 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Pistons allow their opponents to score (112.0).

Dallas has put together a 20-3 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.

Detroit's record is 14-16 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Pistons are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 27th.

The Pistons average 10.9 offensive boards per game, more than the Mavericks by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at eighth.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons in points and assists per game, scoring 17.3 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.2 points a contest.

Saddiq Bey leads the Pistons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch