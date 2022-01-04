Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (18-18) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (28-7) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors

The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks average are only 3.9 more points than the Warriors allow (101.3).

Dallas has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.

Golden State has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 105.2 points.

The Warriors' 111.2 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 104.4 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Golden State is 25-1 when it scores more than 104.4 points.

Dallas has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.

The Mavericks make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Dallas is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

Golden State is 22-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who puts up 15.7 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.1 points per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Draymond Green puts up 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, placing him atop the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Stephen Curry counts for 26.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's squad.

Curry is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.2 made threes per game.

Curry (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/27/2021 Trail Blazers W 132-117 Away 12/29/2021 Kings L 95-94 Away 12/31/2021 Kings W 112-96 Away 1/2/2022 Thunder W 95-86 Away 1/3/2022 Nuggets W 103-89 Home 1/5/2022 Warriors - Home 1/7/2022 Rockets - Away 1/9/2022 Bulls - Home 1/12/2022 Knicks - Away 1/14/2022 Grizzlies - Away 1/15/2022 Magic - Home

Warriors Upcoming Schedule