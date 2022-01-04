How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (18-18) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (28-7) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors
- The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks average are only 3.9 more points than the Warriors allow (101.3).
- Dallas has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.
- Golden State has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 105.2 points.
- The Warriors' 111.2 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 104.4 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Golden State is 25-1 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
- Dallas has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
- The Mavericks make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Dallas is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- Golden State is 22-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who puts up 15.7 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.1 points per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Draymond Green puts up 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, placing him atop the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Stephen Curry counts for 26.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's squad.
- Curry is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.2 made threes per game.
- Curry (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Trail Blazers
W 132-117
Away
12/29/2021
Kings
L 95-94
Away
12/31/2021
Kings
W 112-96
Away
1/2/2022
Thunder
W 95-86
Away
1/3/2022
Nuggets
W 103-89
Home
1/5/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/9/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/12/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/15/2022
Magic
-
Home
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Grizzlies
W 113-104
Home
12/25/2021
Suns
W 116-107
Away
12/28/2021
Nuggets
L 89-86
Home
1/1/2022
Jazz
W 123-116
Away
1/3/2022
Heat
W 115-108
Home
1/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/9/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/13/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/14/2022
Bulls
-
Away