    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (18-18) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (28-7) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors

    • The 105.2 points per game the Mavericks average are only 3.9 more points than the Warriors allow (101.3).
    • Dallas has an 18-7 record when scoring more than 101.3 points.
    • Golden State has a 19-4 record when giving up fewer than 105.2 points.
    • The Warriors' 111.2 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 104.4 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • Golden State is 25-1 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
    • Dallas has an 18-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.2 points.
    • The Mavericks make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • Dallas is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
    • Golden State is 22-1 when it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points and assists is Jalen Brunson, who puts up 15.7 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 4.7 boards in each contest while scoring 10.1 points per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Dallas leader in both steals and blocks is Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.5 rejections per game.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • Draymond Green puts up 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, placing him atop the Warriors' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Stephen Curry counts for 26.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Golden State's squad.
    • Curry is dependable from deep and leads the Warriors with 5.2 made threes per game.
    • Curry (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Golden State while Green (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 132-117

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Kings

    L 95-94

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kings

    W 112-96

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Thunder

    W 95-86

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Nuggets

    W 103-89

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    L 89-86

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Jazz

    W 123-116

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Heat

    W 115-108

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

