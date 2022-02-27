Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (35-25) battle the Golden State Warriors (43-17) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-3.5
218 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Mavericks
- The Warriors average 111.0 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks give up.
- Golden State has a 38-6 record when scoring more than 103.5 points.
- When Dallas allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 32-14.
- The Mavericks' 106.7 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 103.6 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 103.6 points, Dallas is 28-10.
- Golden State is 28-7 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.
- The Warriors' 9.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.5).
- The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.7 points and dishes out 6.5 assists per game.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.4 PPG average.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.6 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (27.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (9.0 per game).
- Doncic is reliable from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)