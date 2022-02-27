Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for a loose ball in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (35-25) battle the Golden State Warriors (43-17) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Mavericks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-3.5

218 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Mavericks

  • The Warriors average 111.0 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks give up.
  • Golden State has a 38-6 record when scoring more than 103.5 points.
  • When Dallas allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 32-14.
  • The Mavericks' 106.7 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 103.6 the Warriors give up.
  • When it scores more than 103.6 points, Dallas is 28-10.
  • Golden State is 28-7 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.
  • The Warriors' 9.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.5).
  • The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.7 points and dishes out 6.5 assists per game.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.4 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.6 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Doncic holds the top spot on the Mavericks leaderboards for scoring (27.4 per game), rebounds (9.1 per game), and assists (9.0 per game).
  • Doncic is reliable from deep and leads the Mavericks with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • Dallas' leader in steals is Dorian Finney-Smith (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Maxi Kleber (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
