Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (35-25) battle the Golden State Warriors (43-17) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Betting Information for Mavericks vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -3.5 218 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Mavericks

The Warriors average 111.0 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 103.5 the Mavericks give up.

Golden State has a 38-6 record when scoring more than 103.5 points.

When Dallas allows fewer than 111.0 points, it is 32-14.

The Mavericks' 106.7 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 103.6 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 103.6 points, Dallas is 28-10.

Golden State is 28-7 when it allows fewer than 106.7 points.

The Mavericks are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at eighth.

The Warriors' 9.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 more rebounds than the Mavericks grab per game (9.5).

The Warriors are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.7 points and dishes out 6.5 assists per game.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.5 boards per game in addition to his 6.4 PPG average.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.6 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

