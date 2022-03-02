Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (43-18) will look to Stephen Curry (12th in NBA, 25.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Luka Doncic (seventh in league, 27.0) and the Dallas Mavericks (36-25) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors

The Mavericks score just 3.1 more points per game (106.7) than the Warriors allow (103.6).

Dallas has a 30-10 record when putting up more than 103.6 points.

Golden State is 28-7 when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.

The Warriors average 7.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.4).

Golden State has put together a 38-7 record in games it scores more than 103.4 points.

Dallas' record is 34-14 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Dallas has a 30-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Warriors' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).

Golden State is 30-4 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Doncic, who puts up 27.0 points, 9.0 boards and 8.7 assists per game.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 25.2 points and tacks on 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards for those statistics.

Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.

Curry is consistent from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Heat W 107-99 Away 2/17/2022 Pelicans W 125-118 Away 2/25/2022 Jazz L 114-109 Away 2/27/2022 Warriors W 107-101 Away 3/1/2022 Lakers W 109-104 Away 3/3/2022 Warriors - Home 3/5/2022 Kings - Home 3/7/2022 Jazz - Home 3/9/2022 Knicks - Home 3/11/2022 Rockets - Away 3/13/2022 Celtics - Away

