Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (43-18) will look to Stephen Curry (12th in NBA, 25.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Luka Doncic (seventh in league, 27.0) and the Dallas Mavericks (36-25) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors

  • The Mavericks score just 3.1 more points per game (106.7) than the Warriors allow (103.6).
  • Dallas has a 30-10 record when putting up more than 103.6 points.
  • Golden State is 28-7 when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
  • The Warriors average 7.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.4).
  • Golden State has put together a 38-7 record in games it scores more than 103.4 points.
  • Dallas' record is 34-14 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Dallas has a 30-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Warriors' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Golden State is 30-4 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Doncic, who puts up 27.0 points, 9.0 boards and 8.7 assists per game.
  • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Curry averages 25.2 points and tacks on 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is consistent from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Heat

W 107-99

Away

2/17/2022

Pelicans

W 125-118

Away

2/25/2022

Jazz

L 114-109

Away

2/27/2022

Warriors

W 107-101

Away

3/1/2022

Lakers

W 109-104

Away

3/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/7/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/9/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/11/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/13/2022

Celtics

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Clippers

L 119-104

Away

2/16/2022

Nuggets

L 117-116

Home

2/24/2022

Trail Blazers

W 132-95

Away

2/27/2022

Mavericks

L 107-101

Home

3/1/2022

Timberwolves

L 129-114

Away

3/3/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/5/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Hagel (38) after Kane scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy