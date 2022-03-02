Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (43-18) will look to Stephen Curry (12th in NBA, 25.2 points per game) when they try to knock off Luka Doncic (seventh in league, 27.0) and the Dallas Mavericks (36-25) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The game tips off at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Warriors
- The Mavericks score just 3.1 more points per game (106.7) than the Warriors allow (103.6).
- Dallas has a 30-10 record when putting up more than 103.6 points.
- Golden State is 28-7 when giving up fewer than 106.7 points.
- The Warriors average 7.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Mavericks allow their opponents to score (103.4).
- Golden State has put together a 38-7 record in games it scores more than 103.4 points.
- Dallas' record is 34-14 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Dallas has a 30-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Warriors' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (45.5%).
- Golden State is 30-4 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Doncic, who puts up 27.0 points, 9.0 boards and 8.7 assists per game.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Doncic, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Doncic, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Maxi Kleber, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry averages 25.2 points and tacks on 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Warriors' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kevon Looney's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 6.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
- Curry is consistent from distance and leads the Warriors with 4.5 made threes per game.
- Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Heat
W 107-99
Away
2/17/2022
Pelicans
W 125-118
Away
2/25/2022
Jazz
L 114-109
Away
2/27/2022
Warriors
W 107-101
Away
3/1/2022
Lakers
W 109-104
Away
3/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/5/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/7/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/9/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/11/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/13/2022
Celtics
-
Away
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Clippers
L 119-104
Away
2/16/2022
Nuggets
L 117-116
Home
2/24/2022
Trail Blazers
W 132-95
Away
2/27/2022
Mavericks
L 107-101
Home
3/1/2022
Timberwolves
L 129-114
Away
3/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/5/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/10/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/12/2022
Bucks
-
Home