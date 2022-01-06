Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Jan 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Raul Neto (19) dribbles as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (19-18) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-28) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks

The Rockets average 107.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 103.9 the Mavericks give up.

When Houston scores more than 103.9 points, it is 10-15.

Dallas has a 17-10 record when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.

The Mavericks' 105.1 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 115.7 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Dallas is 5-1 when it scores more than 115.7 points.

Houston has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.1 points.

The Rockets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 25th.

The Rockets average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 more rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.5).

The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.

Rockets Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who accumulates 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon leads Houston in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 14.1 points per contest.

Gordon leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jae'Sean Tate is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch