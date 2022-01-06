Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (19-18) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (10-28) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Mavericks vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Mavericks
- The Rockets average 107.3 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 103.9 the Mavericks give up.
- When Houston scores more than 103.9 points, it is 10-15.
- Dallas has a 17-10 record when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Mavericks' 105.1 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 115.7 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Dallas is 5-1 when it scores more than 115.7 points.
- Houston has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.1 points.
- The Rockets are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 25th.
- The Rockets average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 more rebounds than the Mavericks pull down per game (9.5).
- The Mavericks are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 19th.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Christian Wood, who accumulates 16.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon leads Houston in assists, averaging 3.3 per game while also scoring 14.1 points per contest.
- Gordon leads the Rockets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jae'Sean Tate is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Wood leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks' Jalen Brunson puts up enough points (15.6 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Dorian Finney-Smith's stat line of 4.6 rebounds, 10.1 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Dallas rebounding leaderboard.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Finney-Smith's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.5 blocks per game) pace Dallas defensively.
How To Watch
January
7
2022
Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)